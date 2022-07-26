Oleh Kulinich. What is known about former head of SSU, who is suspected of treason?. VIDEO

Oleh Kulinich, the former head of the State Security Service in Crimea, made every effort to ensure that Kyiv learned about the attack from the territory of the occupied peninsula as soon as possible.

The editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yurii Butusov told about it.

"It is known that the investigation established the facts of the work of Kulinich and Sivkovich for the Russians, starting at least from June 2019. Both traitors were part of a criminal organization created under the supervision of the head of the 9th (Ukrainian) Department of the Department of Operational Information of the 5th Service of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation Ihor Chumakov. The task of those involved was to provide intelligence and subversive activities against Ukraine - in particular, Kulinich and Sivkovych passed on information constituting a state secret to Russia, influenced personnel appointments and management decisions in the SSU," the journalist noted.

According to Butusov, the investigation also established that at 1 a.m. on February 24, Kulinich was warned by counterintelligence that the invasion would begin in the coming hours.

"Also, he was given the code for Kyiv. However, Kulinich did absolutely nothing, at most, he made every effort so that Kyiv would learn about the attack as soon as possible. That's why the offensive of the Russian invaders from Crimea came as a surprise to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the invaders were able to quickly capture part of the southern regions of the country," added the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET.

