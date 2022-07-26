Ukrainian documentarians shot film about life in occupied Kherson "Silent Terror. Chronicles of Hell". VIDEO

Several hundred residents of Kherson were held hostage by the Russian military. The occupying "power" abducts and tortures Kherson citizens, does not allow them to go to free territories.

This is what the new documentary film by TTB-Studio production "Silent Terror. Chronicles of Hell" is about, Censor.NET reports.

The events of the film unfold from the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion until the end of May. The tape contains documentary footage and stories of people who managed to leave the occupation. The heroes of the film are people from Kherson who survived kidnapping and torture, activists, volunteers, and journalists. Filming took place in Kyiv, Odesa and Mykolaiv.

The most difficult thing, the authors say, was to find people who would agree to testify on camera about what is happening in the occupied region.

"When the film was almost edited, the FSB broke into the family of the girl who agreed to be the main character of the film and filmed video diaries about life in an occupied village near Kherson. Somehow they found out about what she was doing. Fortunately, she was not injured, but we had to remove all the scenes with her participation from the film and urgently change the script in order not to expose her to danger. Such are the realities of life in Ukrainian cities occupied by Russia," said the film's director Elizaveta Tatarinova.

The film "Silent Terror. Chronicles of Hell" is available for viewing at the link.