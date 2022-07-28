Daily terrorism on part of Russia requires legal response at global level, - Zelensky. VIDEO

Address of President Volodymyr Zelensky to the citizens of Ukraine.

The corresponding video was by the press service of the president, Censor.NET informs.

"Only in the first half of this day, and only in Kyiv, there were four air strikes. The Russian army launched missile strikes on Kyiv region, Kropyvnytsky, hit Mykolaiv, continued a series of strategically senseless and brutal assaults on Donbas... I thank each and every one who repels this terror.

And I also want to thank the American senators who unanimously approved the resolution calling on the US State Department to recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism. You can take any day in Ukraine - today or any other after February 24 - to see that no one in the world invests more in terrorism than Russia. This really needs a legal response at the global level. And there is no rational reason why such a reaction should not occur, in particular in the United States," Zelensky said.

Read more: Turkey believes that grain agreement can lead Russia and Ukraine to dialogue, - Kuleba