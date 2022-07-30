BBC released film about massacre in Bucha, with evidence of murders and torture of Ukrainian civilians. VIDEO

In March of this year, the city of Bucha was occupied by Russian troops advancing on Kyiv. After the invasion, the Russians committed a massacre.

The BBC film contains the testimony of relatives and a survivor of torture, Censor.NET informs.

The heroines talk about their husbands and sons who went to defend the city.

According to Ivan Skyba, who survived the shooting, the Russians had a numerical and armed advantage. Nine men were hiding in one of the houses on Yablunivska Street in Bucha. They were exposed and captured.

Skyba consistently tells about the events after the capture, in particular about the torture.

The film includes footage of the chronicle, which contains confirmation of the man's words.

"Russian soldiers told me: don't look at them, they're not people, they're dirt, animals," said witness, local resident Lyusya Moskalenko. According to her, the Russians asked the children to cover their eyes so that they could not see the condition of the prisoners. Most of the residents were released within a few hours, but not the men.

