Today I want to thank every citizen of Mykolayiv for their resilience, for defending city and region. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky made a traditional address to Ukrainians on Sunday, July 31.

According to Censor.NЕТ, appeal was published in Facebook of Zelensky.

"Today I want to thank every Nikolaev citizen for inflexibility, for the protection of the city and the region. Also thanks to Nikopol, Kharkiv, Kryvyi and all Dnipropetrovsk region, sturdy people of Zaporizhzhya and the region, all Ukrainians of Kherson region, each and every one who defends the approaches to Odessa and the region... Thank you for your courage!

Strategically, Russia has no chance to win this war. And we need to hold on, so that on the tactical levels the terrorist state feels it is losing as well. It is necessary to hold on - in the south, in the east and everywhere else. Hold on in defense, in diplomacy, in politics. To preserve our unity - and not only before the Victory, but also after it, in order to qualitatively rebuild everything destroyed by the invaders. I believe that we will do it all," the message reads.

