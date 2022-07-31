Russia attacks civilian targets in Ukraine 60 times more often than military ones: 17,300 strikes - Countering Disinformation Center. VIDEO

The Russian aggressor attacked civilian targets 60 times more often than military targets during the 5 months of full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

This was stated by Center for countering disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, repprts Censor.NЕТ.

"Contrary to Vladimir Putin's statements that "the Russian army does not strike any civilian objects", during the 5 months of the war Russia attacked civilian objects almost 60 times more often than military objects. In numbers, that's 17,300 strikes on civilian objects and about 300 on military objects. Primarily, the occupants hit civilian infrastructure in cities along the front line," according to the CCD.

See more: As result of strike, 60 dachas and 15 recreation centers were damaged in Odesa region, - regional prosecutor's office. PHOTOS

The Kremlin expects the shelling to encourage locals to stop resisting and oppose the "Kyiv regime".

The CCD stated that the "scorched land" tactic has replaced the Russian army's failed bid for mobile infiltration groups inland.

To date, more than 50% of all housing in Mariupol, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Bucha, Severodonetsk, and Lysychansk have been damaged or destroyed. The number of Ukrainians left without a roof already exceeds 3.5 million people, or 8% of the country's population.

Medical, educational and cultural facilities were targeted by Russian attacks. More than 830 health facilities, 2,129 educational institutions, and more than 530 cultural and arts facilities were damaged across the country.

Also the reason for the raids on civilian targets is the poor accuracy of Russian weapons and the use of outdated or false data. According to the Center for countering disinformation, more than 70 percent of Russian missiles fail to hit their intended targets.

Watch more: All houses of village of Berestove on Bakhmut-Lysychansk highway were completely destroyed by Russian artillery. VIDEO

"However, regardless of the reasons, the "scorched land" tactic throughout the world remains a war crime and terrorism, for which the Kremlin leadership will have to answer," the Center for Countering Disinformation emphasized.