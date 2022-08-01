ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7483 visitors online
News Video War
26 557 32

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed main armored vehicle of occupants column from "Stugna-P".. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed the main armored vehicle of the occupants column from "Stugna-P".

As Censor.NET reports, the fighters published a recording of a successful attack with Ukrainian weapons on social networks.

Read more: AFU shoots down Russian drones daily: sometimes even in west of country - Air Forces

Author: 

elimination (5080) ukrainian weapons (80) Stugna (39)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 