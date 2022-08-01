Ukrainian soldiers destroyed main armored vehicle of occupants column from "Stugna-P".. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers destroyed the main armored vehicle of the occupants column from "Stugna-P".
As Censor.NET reports, the fighters published a recording of a successful attack with Ukrainian weapons on social networks.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password