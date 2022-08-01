One against column of invaders: tank commander Nazar Vernyhora told about legendary battle of his crew in Chernihiv region. VIDEO

Journalists searched for the commander of the crew of the Ukrainian tank that in March successfully resisted the column of armored vehicles of the Russian invaders near the village of Nova Basan in the Chernihiv region.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to Radio Svoboda, the hero of that fight is only 21 years old, and his name is Nazar Vernyhora. Currently, Lieutenant Vernyhora commands a tank company and destroys the invaders in the east of Ukraine.

The legendary battle, in which Wernigora's crew destroyed three armored personnel carriers and one tank, became famous because its main moments were recorded by drone cameras.

"They were simply stunned, they didn't know what to do. They fled en masse, jumped out of the headquarters. They left the roadblock, which we then blew to pieces. At that moment, it was raining with sleet. The armor was wet and the pixel patterns of the camouflage were not visible. The first Russian tank that came upon us did not fire because it thought that we were one of its own.

The Russians had the same tanks - T-72B. He shot the last in the column. Hit us. It was thrown around a bit, but the gunner did not get lost and began to pound a series of shells at the Russian tanks. Fortunately, he beat the last dance," Vernyhora says about the details of the fight.

