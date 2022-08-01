First ship carrying 26 thousand tons of corn left Odessa port today - Zelensky. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky made a traditional address to Ukrainians on August 1.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Facebook of Zelensky.

"The first ship carrying 26 thousand tons of corn has left the port of Odessa today.

At the moment it's not the time to make any conclusions and forecasts about further events. But the port is working, export movement has started and it can be called the first positive signal that there is a chance to stop the unfolding of food crisis in the world. There are already 16 ships waiting for their turn of departure, and we are ready to make a proper contribution to the stabilization of the world food market.

This also has a significant benefit for our state. And the question is not only about billions of dollars of foreign exchange earnings. About half a million Ukrainians are involved in the cultivation of export crops, and if we add related industries, that's more than a million jobs. Hence the government's attention to the implementation of the export initiative. Our people really need it," the report says.

Watch more: Today I want to thank every citizen of Mykolayiv for their resilience, for defending city and region. VIDEO