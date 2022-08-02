Consequences of attack of Rashists on Mykolaiv: 2 districts of city came under fire, - Senkevych. VIDEO

Today Mykolaiv was attacked after one in the morning and around 04:00 a.m. Two districts of the city came under fire.

As Censor.NET informs, Mykolaiv City Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych reports this.

"A student dormitory was destroyed, two high-rise buildings were damaged (windows and roof), and windows were broken in a family clinic and a school. Two grocery stores also came under fire, one of which caught fire," the report said.

It is noted that one of the districts was shelled by "Smerch" rocket launchers, the other by S-300 missiles.