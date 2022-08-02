Consequences of attack of Rashists on Mykolaiv: 2 districts of city came under fire, - Senkevych. VIDEO
Today Mykolaiv was attacked after one in the morning and around 04:00 a.m. Two districts of the city came under fire.
As Censor.NET informs, Mykolaiv City Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych reports this.
"A student dormitory was destroyed, two high-rise buildings were damaged (windows and roof), and windows were broken in a family clinic and a school. Two grocery stores also came under fire, one of which caught fire," the report said.
It is noted that one of the districts was shelled by "Smerch" rocket launchers, the other by S-300 missiles.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password