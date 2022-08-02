Wounded Ukrainian soldier Hudymenko surprised CNN journalists with his desire to fight again: "To return and kill them all". VIDEO
Ukrainian soldier, public activist and politician Yurii Hudymenko, who was seriously wounded during the battle with the Russians and continues to receive treatment, became the hero of the CNN story.
As Censor.NET reports with reference to CNN, the most unexpected thing for journalists was Hudymenko's desire to return to the war and continue to destroy the occupiers. American journalists noted the high personal motivation of other Ukrainian soldiers as well.
