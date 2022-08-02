Russia struck missiles from Caspian Sea: 7 of 8 destroyed by Ukrainian air defense, one hit anti-aircraft missile system - Air Forces. VIDEO

On the evening of August 2, Russia fired 8 missiles on Ukrainian territory, 7 of which were shot down by the air defense.

This was reported by the spokesman of the AFU Air Forces Command Yurii Ignat, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"On August 2 at about 5 p.m., the occupiers launched a missile strike from the Caspian Sea area. Strategic bombers Tu-95 (Tu-160) were used.

A total of eight X-101 (X-555) cruise missiles were fired at the territory of Ukraine in the direction of the central, southern and western regions of Ukraine.

Seven of the eight missiles were shot down by the air defense forces of the Air Force of Ukraine. Six missiles were eliminated by anti-aircraft missile forces and one was shot down by an Air Force fighter.

Unfortunately, there is one hit in Lviv region - an anti-aircraft missile system was hit. The damage and casualties are being specified," he said.