Piski, Avdiivka - it's hell there. It cannot even be described in words, - Zelensky. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi addressed the citizens of Ukraine at the end of the 160th day of the war with Russia.

Corresponding video was published by рress service of President, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Today the first ship with Ukrainian grain arrived in the Bosphorus... Our goal now is to have regularity in this process. Much has already been said about why it is important to restore Ukrainian agricultural exports.

I'll add only one detail. Export this year is required in order to provide our farmers and agricultural companies with sufficient resources for the sowing season next year.

This is an issue of food security for our country as well - next year is being prepared now... Russia provoked food crisis in order to use supplies of wheat, corn, vegetable oil as a weapon... But when the world is united, when partners fulfill their obligations, it is possible to achieve the necessary result", Zelensky said.

President also told about situation on the front and deliveries of modern weapons from partners.

"The word "HIMARS" has become almost synonymous with the word "justice" for our country, and the Ukrainian defenders will do everything to ensure that the occupiers experience more and more painful losses every week thanks to these very effective systems.

Yes, indeed, we cannot yet completely break the Russian army's advantage in artillery and manpower, and this is very much felt in the fighting, especially in the Donbass - Piski, Avdiivka, other directions. It's just hell there. It cannot even be described in words...

Read more: Power of democratic world is well felt on battlefield in Ukraine, - Zelensky

And every Ukrainian should always be grateful to our soldiers who defend Ukrainian positions there, despite the tangible firepower advantage of the terrorists. But every day our diplomats and all other representatives of our state do everything possible and impossible to obtain for Ukraine the weapons that will eventually help to stop this horde, and to convince all those who still happen to doubt the supply," Zelensky said.