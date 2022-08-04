In Kherson region, Ukrainian soldiers captured major of the Russian army. VIDEO
In the Kherson region, Ukrainian soldiers captured a major of the Russian army.
As Censor.NET reports, Major Pavel Gruzev served in the 7th military base of the Russian army, which is based on the territory of occupied Abkhazia.
