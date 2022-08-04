ENG
Pensioner Didkovsky from trophy RPG-18 hit enemy tanker and stopped column of invaders during occupation of Bucha. VIDEO

Valentin Didkovskiy, a 64-year-old pensioner from Bucha stopped a column of Russian invaders during the occupation of Bucha in February.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to Radio Liberty, Didkovskiy hit a gasoline truck from the occupying column with a trophy grenade launcher he received from Irpin self-defense fighters. The enemy car caught fire from the shot, and the occupiers began to jump out of the armored vehicles and run away. The rest of the convoy was already finished off by the soldiers of the AFU. Didkovsky told them the coordinates of the enemies.

