In Donetsk, there was the shelling of the premises where the funeral ceremonies of the terrorist Olga Kachura "Korsa", who was eliminated the day before, took place.

This was reported by the spokesman of the Odesa military administration, Serhii Bratchuk, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, in order to divert attention as much as possible from the killing of our prisoners in Olenivka, the Russians are ready to kill their own.

"In temporarily occupied Donetsk, Muscovites fired at the procession of the "Korsa" terrorist who had been killed the day before (Olha Kachura - ed.). Who was blamed? Of course, the AFU. Let me remind you: ours do not fight with dead civilians, but they destroy the Russian occupiers with precision," Bratchuk wrote.

As People's Deputy Oleksii Goncharenko wrote, a flight took place at the funeral of Olha Kachura, who commanded "Grad" in "DPR". Many dead Russians. The funeral takes place in the Drama Theater. There are flights to and from Donbas Palace Hotel. According to him, it is clear from the video that Kadyrov's people lived in the Donbas Palace.

