Discussed weapons situation in fiercest areas of front, in particular in Donetsk region - Zelensky. VIDEO
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered his traditional evening address to Ukrainians on August 4.
As reports Censor.NЕТ, this is stated on Facebook of Volodymyr Zelensky.
A meeting of the Stavka of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief took place today. Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov reported on the current supply of equipment and ammunition to the troops.
Chief Commander Zaluzhny, head of the SSU Malyuk, and Interior Minister Monastyrsky also reported.
They analyzed the situation in the sharpest areas of the front, in particular, in Donetsk Region.
Particular attention was paid to the status of previous decisions of the Stavka, all of them should be implemented one hundred percent," the report noted.
