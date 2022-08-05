Today's occupant shelling of Zaporizhzhia NPP is reason for tough sanctions against Russian nuclear industry, - Zelensky. VIDEO

Address of President Volodymyr Zelensky to the citizens of Ukraine.

Corresponding video was published by рress service of President, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Today the occupiers created another extremely risky situation for all of Europe - they shelled the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, and twice a day. This is the largest nuclear power plant on our continent. And any shelling of this facility is an outright and brazen crime, an act of terror.

Russia must be held responsible for the very fact of threatening the nuclear power plant. And it is not just another argument in favor of recognizing Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism. It is also an argument in favor of imposing tough sanctions against the entire Russian nuclear industry - from Rosatom to all related companies and individuals. This is a purely security issue. Those who create nuclear threats to other nations are certainly not capable of using nuclear technology safely themselves," Zelensky said.

