Attempt was made on collaborator of Hura in occupied Nova Kakhovka, - russian media. VIDEO

In the temporarily occupied Nova Kakhovka, an attempt was made on the "deputy head of the administration" Vitaly Hura.

This is reported by the Russian propaganda media "RIA Novosti", Censor.NET informs with reference to ZN.UA telegram channel. The so-called "deputy head" of the occupation administration of the city is in a serious condition in the hospital.

They write that a supporter of the Russian invaders was probably shot with a Makarov pistol in the house shown in the video.

