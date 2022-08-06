Epic explosion of Russian T-90 tank was captured by Ukrainian drone - Butusov. VIDEO
This morning, Ukrainian soldiers from the "Kharkiv" troop group destroyed yet another new T-90 Russian tank.
The corresponding video was published by the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yurii Butusov.
"A direct hit, an explosion of ammunition, well, as we like, and the main thing - "everything is happening according to the pre-planned special operation plan", commented the journalist.
