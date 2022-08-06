Captured occupier: Putin thought everything would go smoothly. But everything dragged on, personnel was demoralized. VIDEO

A captured Russian sergeant complains about the lack of products and things and complains about the demoralization of the personnel

The video was published on the Last Blockpost Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

The man in these shots is Yevhen Kharitonov, the Chief of the 6th Airborne Assault Company, 104th Airborne Assault Regiment of the Russian Army. He and his henchmen were captured in the Kherson direction.

"The personnel is demoralized. People are waiting for a replacement. There is no replacement. The supply is very weak. There are not enough products, not enough material support," the occupier said.

"The Supreme Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, when he started this war, may not have thought like that. He thought that everything would pass quickly, smoothly. But it has all dragged on so much that there are no longer enough resources, people lack patience, nerves, etc." - he added.

Kharitonov said he regretted the casualties among Ukrainian civilians.

"I am very sorry that in this "special operation", as they call it, innocent people suffer so much. War. Civilians, women, children. They should not be involved in this in any way. If this is a war, then they should soldiers should fight and civilians should not die," says the captured occupier.

