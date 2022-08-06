Russia has modified S-300 missiles as they not to explode in the air, but inside target. Ukrainian experts are studying what exactly has been changed, - SES. VIDEO

The effect of Russian missiles hitting a building is the same.

Ihor Ovcharuk, the head of the humanitarian demining unit of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, said this in an interview with Suspilne, Censor.NET reports.

"The missiles, like "Iskander", "Kalibr", "S-300", "Hurricane", and "Smerch", are jet missiles and are less accurate, but they have a shorter range, so in my opinion, they are used more to scare the residents of Kharkiv, so that people start panicking, talk more about the end of the war or something else," Ovcharuk says.

According to him, "Iskanders" are rarely used by Russians.

"Iskander" is an expensive missile, and it is used very rarely because it is actually a big expense for Russia to use "Iskanders" just like that. They differ in the power of the explosive in the main part, the difficulty of catching. "Iskander" is a much more modern missile, which has false target sensors, as they are called, and shoots thermal traps, that is, it knocks down all the objects that want to catch it. Makes an accuracy," Ovcharuk explains.

The rescuer also reported that the S-300 missiles used to shell Ukrainian cities have been modified.

"S-300" is just a missile. Today, it has been redesigned by the Russians, because the S-300 was primarily used for air defense. Surface-to-air missile. Experts are trying to determine what was changed in it because it has to explode in the air, to begin with, and when it explodes in the air, it makes a cloud of debris that is already embedded in it. In this case, we have many questions, how it happens that the rocket hits the target, explodes directly inside the target on contact," says the sapper.

However, the effect of the missiles is the same: "If there is a direct hit on the building, even the "Iskander", even the S-300 will completely destroy everything."

