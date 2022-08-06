During this week, AFU and intelligence achieved strong results in destroying logistics of Russian army, - Zelensky. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky made a traditional address to Ukrainians on August 6.

As Censor.NET informs, his speech was published on the President's Telegram.

"During this week, the Armed Forces of Ukraine and our intelligence have achieved strong results in the destruction of the logistics of the Russian army, the rear bases of the occupiers. And every strike on the enemy's ammunition depots, on their command posts, on accumulations of Russian equipment, saves the lives of Ukrainian military and civilians.

Thanks to the partners - everyone who supplies Ukraine with the necessary weapons. In particular, another package of support from the United States was agreed upon this week, which includes ammunition for the HIMARS. All of them are used as accurately and beneficially as possible for the general strategy of our defense. We are doing everything to get even more effective and modern weapons," the message states.

