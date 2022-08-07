Zaluzhny congratulated servicemen of Air Force: You reliably defend our sky and give worthy rebuff to aggressor. VIDEO

Today in Ukraine is the Day of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny congratulated the Air Force on this holiday on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

"The Air Force reliably defends the Ukrainian sky and gives a worthy rebuff to the Russian aggressor in it. Thank you for your professionalism and dedication to the defense of Ukraine!" - noted the Commander-in-Chief.

"Eternal glory and memory to all who have gone to heaven forever...Together to Victory!" - added Zaluzhny.

The commander of the United Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev, also congratulated the Air Force servicemen.

"The defense of the country is the key to the success of all types and branches of the Armed Forces, and the Air Force itself is a reliable shield against the strikes of strategic and tactical aviation, ship and coastal missile systems of all calibers and classes. With the beginning of a full-scale invasion, your abilities and skills became a saving dome both for our army and for the civilian population of the country," Naiev notes.

He reminds us that with the first strikes from the air, the enemy tried to destroy our anti-aircraft defense at any cost to achieve undeniable one hundred percent success. But despite all the enemy's forecasts and convictions of destruction, the Air Force not only withstand but also preserved its potential and strategic capabilities.

"You destroyed hundreds of missiles, airplanes, helicopters, and unmanned aerial vehicles, preventing the enemy from dominating the sky. And the enemy began to fear you! The enemy became afraid! Fear of being destroyed! He stopped entering our territory in the zone of your destruction. Exactly this is the first significant and tangible victory! With your professional actions and heroic skill, you proved who is the master of the Ukrainian sky. And it will always be like that!", Naiev adds.