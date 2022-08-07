Air Force is reliably guarding air borders of our country, - Zelensky. VIDEO
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated the servicemen of the Air Force on their professional holiday.
The head of state posted congratulatory words on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.
"Glory to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine! You protect the Ukrainian sky, professionally perform important combat tasks and reliably guard the air borders of our state. Eternal gratitude to all defenders of the sky who died defending Ukraine!" - he noted.
