In week, SSU counter-intelligence units destroyed 9 units of enemy equipment, - SSU. VIDEO
Military counterintelligence officers of the SSU continue to "demilitarize" the occupiers with attack UAVs.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported to the SSU.
"Just last week, our special forces, together with the soldiers of the 112th Terrodefense Brigade, destroyed 9 units of combat equipment of the Russian Federation. So the Ukrainian defenders send a passionate "hello" to the enemies and ask them to perform a song about the "dream that is dreamed every night". Of course, it is scary. Because all the occupiers real horror awaits as long as they remain on Ukrainian soil," the message reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password