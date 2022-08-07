ENG
In week, SSU counter-intelligence units destroyed 9 units of enemy equipment, - SSU. VIDEO

Military counterintelligence officers of the SSU continue to "demilitarize" the occupiers with attack UAVs.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported to the SSU.

"Just last week, our special forces, together with the soldiers of the 112th Terrodefense Brigade, destroyed 9 units of combat equipment of the Russian Federation. So the Ukrainian defenders send a passionate "hello" to the enemies and ask them to perform a song about the "dream that is dreamed every night". Of course, it is scary. Because all the occupiers real horror awaits as long as they remain on Ukrainian soil," the message reads.

Read more: Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 4 S-300 air defense systems, Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile defense system, ammunition depot and 72 occupants, - OC "South"

Security Service of Ukraine (3136) elimination (5196) arms (864) military counterintelligence (6)
