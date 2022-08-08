National Guard and AFU destroyed Russian special forces and warehouse with ammunition in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

In the north of the Kharkiv region, aerial reconnaissance and artillery of the National Guard and the AFU, with the support of tanks, destroyed Russian special forces and a warehouse with ammunition.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Eastern Operational Territorial Association of NGU.

The date of destruction is not reported.

The message states that scouts discovered the base of a unit of the Russian occupation forces and recorded the unloading of artillery ammunition. The guards gave the coordinates of the target to the gunners, after which they adjusted the fire.

"The UAV's camera recorded the wonderful results of the act of "good will" of the uninvited guests from fascist Russia. Simultaneously with it, the planned demilitarization of the artillery ammunition carefully hidden in the hangar, which we will definitely rebuild after the defeat of the Kremlin hordes in Ukraine, took place," the message reads.

Watch more: Epic explosion of Russian T-90 tank was captured by Ukrainian drone - Butusov. VIDEO