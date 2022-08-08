In Mazanivka village, Donetsk region, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed two IFVs, T-72B tank and MT-LB. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers in Mazanivka village, the Donetsk region destroyed four units of enemy armored vehicles - IFV-2, IFV-1, T-72B tank, and MT-LB.
As Censor.NET reports, our fighters published unique footage of broken enemy equipment on social networks.
WARNING! Profanity!
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password