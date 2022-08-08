ENG
In Mazanivka village, Donetsk region, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed two IFVs, T-72B tank and MT-LB. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers in Mazanivka village, the Donetsk region destroyed four units of enemy armored vehicles - IFV-2, IFV-1, T-72B tank, and MT-LB.

As Censor.NET reports, our fighters published unique footage of broken enemy equipment on social networks.

WARNING! Profanity!

