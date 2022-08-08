In occupied Mariupol, the sick lie in the street outside the hospital, - Andryushchenko. ВІДЕО+ФОТО

In Mariupol, which has been temporarily occupied by the Russian military, patients lie outside the hospital waiting for medical care, and people queue up to get a plate of food.

It was reported on telegram by Counselor to Mariupol Mayor Petro Andryushchenko, he posted the corresponding videos, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"In occupied Mariupol, sick people lie directly in the street. And they don't even hide it during interviews on propaganda TV. This level of medicine is responsible for the fact that the death rate in Mariupol has increased fivefold. That is how Russians "take care" of the people of Mariupol. And this is not even a COVID-19 outbreak yet," Andryushchenko wrote.

He also stated, that people in Mariupol are forced to line up to get at least some water and food because they have no choice but to go to humiliating jobs in order to survive and get minimum money to live on.

"This is the same attitude that people had during the occupation of the city in World War II. Rashists once again show that they are consistent descendants of fascists," Mayor's Counselor stressed.