How AFU shot down Ka-52 of best helicopter of Russian Air Force, Colonel Kleschenko. VIDEO

The Ukrainian military liquidated the deputy head of the 344th center of combat application and retraining of the air force of the Russian army, Colonel Vasyl Kleschenko.

According to the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yurii Butusov, last year at the Victory Day parade in Moscow, Colonel Kleschenko flew behind the wheel of the Ka-52 "Alligator" helicopter and led the parade.

"Russia's best helicopter was shot down by the AFU. It was destroyed... On August 4, the Russian media reported on the burial in the city of Torzhok of Colonel Kleschenko, one of the best helicopter pilots of the Russian Air Force... Kleschenko is the deputy chief of the 344th Research Center of the Army of aviation... Kleschenko on the Ka-52 tried to stop the offensive of the Ukrainian army near the village of Husarivka in the Kharkiv region. At approximately two o'clock in the morning on April 15, an unknown Ukrainian hero, a MANPADS operator, shot down a Russian helicopter right during the attack. The helicopter fell nearby Russian positions and our soldiers could not get there for a long time. The Russians did not take Kleschenko's body. After the liberation of Husarivka, already in June, there was an opportunity to find both the helicopter and the body of the Russian colonel in the gray zone," says Butusov and publishes a video from crash site of the downed Ka-52.

