Rescuers showed dump of remains of cruise missiles and charges to MLRS, with which occupiers shelled Kharkiv. VIDEO

Kharkiv rescuers showed some of the remnants of cruise missiles and charges for MLRS, with which the occupiers shelled the city.

As Censor.NET reports, the landfill contains the remains of ammunition for "Hurricanes", "Tornado-S", "S-300", "Smerch", "Hrad" and "Caliber". , with which the occupiers terrorize Kharkiv and kill Ukrainians. According to Ihor Ovcharuk, the head of the humanitarian demining unit of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, this pile is only a small part of what was collected in Kharkiv and is evidence of the war crimes of the Rashists.

