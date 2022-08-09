First 50 Turkish "Kirpi" armored personnel carriers have already been handed over to AFU. VIDEO

Turkey handed over the first 50 MRAP BMC "Kirpi" armored vehicles to the Ukrainian military

According to Censor.NET, the new armored vehicles were received by the Marines of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Marines in two brigades already use this vehicle with an armored body and mine protection. Another delivery of 150 units of this equipment is expected soon.

Read more: USA provided Ukraine with anti-radar missiles, - Pentagon

Read more: Over UAH 6 billion was collected through UNITED24 platform, - Zelensky