First 50 Turkish "Kirpi" armored personnel carriers have already been handed over to AFU. VIDEO
Turkey handed over the first 50 MRAP BMC "Kirpi" armored vehicles to the Ukrainian military
According to Censor.NET, the new armored vehicles were received by the Marines of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Marines in two brigades already use this vehicle with an armored body and mine protection. Another delivery of 150 units of this equipment is expected soon.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password