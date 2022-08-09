ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9067 visitors online
News Video War
33 378 60

In the occupied Novooleksiivka near administrative border with Crimea, explosions are heard at ammunition depot of Russian army. VIDEO

In the occupied Novooleksiivka of the Kherson region, there was a fire and the detonation of ammunition at an enemy warehouse.

According to Censor.NET, eyewitnesses claim that the fire started after the shelling. The city is located near the administrative border with Crimea.

"BC on the way, bitch! Finally! Finally, the Hymars got here!" - says the man behind the scenes on the recording.

Watch more: Occupiers’ ammunition depots explode in Henichesk district of Kherson region. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9266) ammunition (625) elimination (5207) HIMARS (203)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 