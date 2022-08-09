In the occupied Novooleksiivka near administrative border with Crimea, explosions are heard at ammunition depot of Russian army. VIDEO
In the occupied Novooleksiivka of the Kherson region, there was a fire and the detonation of ammunition at an enemy warehouse.
According to Censor.NET, eyewitnesses claim that the fire started after the shelling. The city is located near the administrative border with Crimea.
"BC on the way, bitch! Finally! Finally, the Hymars got here!" - says the man behind the scenes on the recording.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password