Russian tourists run away from beach after explosions in occupied Novofedorivka: "Mom, we need to knock it down. Your wooden house will not save us". VIDEO

A video of a family from Russia fleeing from the beach in occupied Crimea during the explosions in Novofedorivka was published online.

As Censor.NET reports, a woman's voice can be heard on the recording, persuading her "mommy" to leave the village quickly.

Read more: Residents of occupied Crimea report explosions in Novofedorivka area. VIDEO&PHOTOS

