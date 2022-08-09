Russian tourists run away from beach after explosions in occupied Novofedorivka: "Mom, we need to knock it down. Your wooden house will not save us". VIDEO
A video of a family from Russia fleeing from the beach in occupied Crimea during the explosions in Novofedorivka was published online.
As Censor.NET reports, a woman's voice can be heard on the recording, persuading her "mommy" to leave the village quickly.
