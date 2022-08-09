We liberated the village in three hours: stormed on fierce fanaticism, - National Guardsman Dmytro about the battles with Russian invaders. VIDEO

National Guardsman Dmytro told about the battles with Russian invaders

It was stated in a report by the NGU's Eastern Territorial Operational Association, informs Censor.NЕТ.

In just three or four hours the operation was carried out and the village was liberated. - Dmytro tells.

He believes that they were very lucky, because they managed to covertly prepare a strike and use the effect of suddenness.

"We, you might say, stormed in there on fierce fanaticism! The Russian troops started pulling back and breaking through to the other side. They thought we had brought all the reserves here! But we didn't pull the troops in. It was our small landing force," he added.