ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8857 visitors online
News Video War
17 672 23

Soldiers of the 53rd BMPR destroyed an enemy BTR-82 with the crew and the BK field unit. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 53rd separate mechanized brigade named after Knyazh Volodymyr Monomakh destroyed an APC-82 and Russian occupants’ field ammunition.

It was reported by Censor.NЕТ referring to General Staff of the AFU page.

"Minus one BTR-82 with crew and a BC field staff from the enemy and plus 10 "Ladas" someone will buy from Russia (if they are not cheated with payments)," the message reads.

Read more: AFU hit an airbase in Crimea with Ukrainian weapons, - The New York Times

Author: 

53rd separate mechanized brigade (47)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 