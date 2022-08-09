Soldiers of the 53rd BMPR destroyed an enemy BTR-82 with the crew and the BK field unit. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 53rd separate mechanized brigade named after Knyazh Volodymyr Monomakh destroyed an APC-82 and Russian occupants’ field ammunition.
It was reported by Censor.NЕТ referring to General Staff of the AFU page.
"Minus one BTR-82 with crew and a BC field staff from the enemy and plus 10 "Ladas" someone will buy from Russia (if they are not cheated with payments)," the message reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password