Soldiers of the 53rd BMPR destroyed an enemy BTR-82 with the crew and the BK field unit. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 53rd separate mechanized brigade named after Knyazh Volodymyr Monomakh destroyed an APC-82 and Russian occupants’ field ammunition.

It was reported by Censor.NЕТ referring to General Staff of the AFU page.

"Minus one BTR-82 with crew and a BC field staff from the enemy and plus 10 "Ladas" someone will buy from Russia (if they are not cheated with payments)," the message reads.

Read more: AFU hit an airbase in Crimea with Ukrainian weapons, - The New York Times