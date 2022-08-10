In Kharkiv region, fighters of 93rd SMB fired at group of occupiers on two armored vehicles. VIDEO

In the Kharkiv region, fighters of the 93rd separate mechanized brigade "Kholodny Yar" stopped the advance of a group of invaders on two armored vehicles with a well-aimed shot

As Censor.NET reports, the attack on the occupiers was recorded by a Ukrainian UAV. The recording shows the progress of two armored vehicles of the occupiers along a field road. In a moment, the first car explodes, and the surviving invaders run across the field.

