ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10266 visitors online
News Video War
20 160 15

In Kharkiv region, fighters of 93rd SMB fired at group of occupiers on two armored vehicles. VIDEO

In the Kharkiv region, fighters of the 93rd separate mechanized brigade "Kholodny Yar" stopped the advance of a group of invaders on two armored vehicles with a well-aimed shot

As Censor.NET reports, the attack on the occupiers was recorded by a Ukrainian UAV. The recording shows the progress of two armored vehicles of the occupiers along a field road. In a moment, the first car explodes, and the surviving invaders run across the field.

Read more: Russians are trying to resume attacks in Donetsk region, - General Staff

Author: 

Russian Army (9274) Kharkivshchyna (1976) elimination (5212)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 