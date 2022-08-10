In Kharkiv region, fighters of 93rd SMB fired at group of occupiers on two armored vehicles. VIDEO
In the Kharkiv region, fighters of the 93rd separate mechanized brigade "Kholodny Yar" stopped the advance of a group of invaders on two armored vehicles with a well-aimed shot
As Censor.NET reports, the attack on the occupiers was recorded by a Ukrainian UAV. The recording shows the progress of two armored vehicles of the occupiers along a field road. In a moment, the first car explodes, and the surviving invaders run across the field.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password