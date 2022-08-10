Occupiers showed result of strikes of Armed Forces on bridge near Kakhovska HPP. VIDEO

The Russian occupiers published a video showing the results of the strikes by the Armed Forces on the bridge near the Kakhovska HPP.

As reported by Censor.NET, the recording shows three large holes in the road surface of the bridge, located on a very short span of the pavement. The recording also shows that the minibus is able to drive over the damaged bridge. It is not known how safe such movement is.

Read more: Three DPR fighters who fought on side of Russian Federation were sentenced to 15 years in prison, - SSU