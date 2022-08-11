Hunting for equipment of occupiers: Three days with Ukrainian operators of "Stugna" in "gray zone". VIDEO

Successful shots by the team of the anti-tank complex "Stugna" almost completely blocked the movement of Russian equipment.

"Radio Liberty" journalist, Andrii Dubchak, reported this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

"Three days with the team of the "Stugna" anti-tank complex led by Tetyana Chornovol spent ambushing Russian equipment. It was a gray-gray zone. The territory controlled by Russian troops was a couple of hundred meters away. The first Ukrainian checkpoints were no less than five hundreds of kilometers.

All three days we sat in a hole in the middle of the thickets. They spoke in whispers. To the toilet almost in Plastun style. Constantly waiting for drones and mortar attacks. The Russians periodically threw mines "blindly" along the surrounding forest strips. But they didn't see us," he said.

According to Dubchak, the previous successful shots of "Stugna" almost completely blocked the movement of Russian vehicles along the roads in this front-line area.

"And of course, the enemy was also actively hunting for the team, which had already shot quite a lot. The particular danger is to walk into an ambush and get out. Unmasking would immediately cause direct fire from well-trained Russian mortar units. The village near which the filming took place is currently liberated by the AFU.For security reasons, the video is being published only now," he added.

