Occupiers are firing at Pisky from TOS-1A "Solntsepek" flamethrower systems with prohibited thermobaric projectiles. VIDEO

The Russian occupiers fired at Pisky with prohibited thermobaric projectiles from TOS-1A "Solntsepek" flamethrower systems.

According to Censor.NET, a video recording of the attack by the occupiers on the village was published on social network. Thermobaric cartridges are prohibited for use near populated areas by the Geneva Convention.

