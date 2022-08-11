Everyone in the world should react immediately to kick out the occupiers from the territory of Zaporizhzhia NPP, - Zelensky. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to the citizens of Ukraine following the 169th day of the full-scale Russian invasion.

Corresponding video was published by President's Press Office, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Everyone needs to act much faster and tougher. And especially after Russia has turned to blatant nuclear blackmail. What is happening now around the Zaporizhzhia NPP is one of the terrorist state's biggest crimes. Today we have recorded another arrival of Russian shells on the territory of the plant in the immediate vicinity of the NPP facilities

Russia has once again hit rock bottom in the history of global terrorism. No one has ever so obviously used a nuclear power plant to make threats around the world and to impose conditions. And absolutely everyone in the world should react immediately to kick the occupants out of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant. This is a global interest, not just a Ukrainian need.

Only a complete withdrawal of the Russians from the territory of Zaporizhzhya NPP and the resumption of full Ukrainian control over the situation around the plant will guarantee the resumption of nuclear safety for the whole of Europe", Zelensky said.

Read more: In case of an accident at ZNPP, not only Ukraine but all of Europe and Asia will be affected - BP statement

He also thanked for the humanitarian aid to our country.

"I want to thank all the Ukrainians and citizens of the states - our friends who help to meet exactly the humanitarian needs caused by this war.

To those who help with housing and jobs for displaced people. To those who are treating and rehabilitating those wounded by Russian shelling. To those who deliver medicine, food and communications to the frontline territories. To those who support lonely people and orphans of this war. And to those who help rebuild everything that was destroyed by Russian terrorists.

This is the many thousands of humanitarian army of Ukraine and the entire free world, which Russia cannot and will not be able to oppose. Thank you!", the President said.

Read more: Rashists hit Zaporizhia NPP again: They hit territory of station near first power unit