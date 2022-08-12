Russian occupiers discuss explosions at airfield in Crimea: "Vaunted anti-aircraft defense didn’t work. Once again. Maybe they will hit bridge". VIDEO

The Russian occupiers do not believe the official version of the reasons for the explosions at the airfield in Novofedorivka.

As reported by Censor.NET, the two occupiers discussed the explosions and their causes in a telephone conversation that was intercepted by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"In Crimea, some airport exploded there, they say, 'negligence'. Ammunition exploded at the gas station. Damn Crimea! Sh#t!," says one of the invaders.

"What kind of refueling? Ukies hit with rockets... The vaunted anti-aircraft defense didn't work again. And maybe there will be another one on the bridge," says another.

WARNING! Profanity!

We will remind you that on August 9, 2022, explosions rang out at the Saksky military airfield in western Crimea. British intelligence has confirmed the destruction of eight Russian warplanes: at least five Su-24 fighter-bombers and three Su-30 multi-role fighters.