"Western weapons are key to our victory in the war," Zelensky. VIDEO

Weapons are key to Ukraine’s victory in its war against the Russian Federation.

It was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in telegram, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Western weapons are crucial for our victory in the war. And the Ukrainian military, hitting hostile enemy targets with high precision, has already proved its ability of effective implementation", - stressed Head of Ukrainian State.

