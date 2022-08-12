As a result of the shelling of Kramatorsk, two residents were killed, 13 wounded, and 20 houses damaged - Donetsk Regional Public Association. VIDEO
Two civilians were killed and 13 wounded as a result of a missile attack by Russian occupants on the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast on Friday.
It was informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to Donetsk Regional State Administration Press Office.
"The shelling damaged at least 20 houses, a fire started in the private sector. Law enforcers and rescuers are working at the site. The final consequences of the shelling have yet to be determined," the report said.
The OGA urged residents to evacuate the city.
