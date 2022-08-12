Citizens of the Terrorist State of Russia should not use Schengen, - Zelensky. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to Ukrainian people.

The corresponding video was published by President's Press Office, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"After all that the occupants have done in Ukraine, there can only be one attitude toward Russia - as a Terrorist State. And, by the way, we should determine the attitude towards Russian citizens from this point of view. I am grateful to the Czech Republic, the Baltic States and other European countries that brought the issue of visas for citizens of a Terrorist State to the official level of discussion in the European Union.

There is a guarantee that Russian murderers and state terrorists will not use the Schengen. The very idea of Europe, our common European values must not be destroyed, that is, Europe must not be turned into a supermarket where it does not matter who goes in. The main thing is that a person should just pay for the goods", - said Zelensky.

