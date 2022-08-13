Ukrainian cyber activists hacked cable network in Altai Territory of Russian Federation and told about losses of occupiers. VIDEO
The Russians were told about the losses of the Russian Air Force in the war against Ukraine.
The video was released by InfoArmy of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
"Ukrainian cyber activists hacked the cable network in the Altai region of Russia and congratulated the Air Force of the Russian Federation on their, so far, professional holiday," the message reads.
