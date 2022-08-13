Every Russian military officer firing at ZNPP becomes a special target for our intelligence, special services and army - Zelensky. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that every day that the Russian contingent stays on the territory of the Zaporizhzhya NPP and neighboring areas increases the radiation threat to Europe.

Even in the peak moments of confrontation during the Cold War there was no such thing. Ukrainian diplomats and representatives of partner states will do everything to make sure that the new sanctions against Russia will necessarily block the Russian nuclear industry.

And absolutely all officials of the terrorist state, as well as those assisting them in this blackmail operation with the nuclear power plant, must answer in an international court. Every Russian serviceman who either shoots at the plant or shoots under cover of the plant must understand that he becomes a special target for our intelligence and special services, for our army", the President stressed.

It should be recalled that the Zaporizhzhya NPP in Energodar has been occupied by Russian troops since March 4.

The Station continues to operate under Energoatom for Ukraine's energy system, but not at full capacity because many of the lines around it have been damaged. There is around-the-clock communication with the personnel. At the same time, the occupiers fully control security at ZNPP: personnel access to their workplaces, passage/exit to the plant. Employees report regular instances of Russians bullying them. In particular, employees have been deprived of access to the shelter.

Recently, the Russian military has been consistently shelling plant territory. Enerhoatom warns that the shelling is carried out, to destroy the infrastructure, disconnect from the Ukrainian energy system and de-energize the South of our country.

Talks about reconnecting ZNPP to the Russian power grid have been held by the occupants from the very beginning.

On August 8, the occupiers announced that Zaporizhzhia NPP was mined and ready to blow it up. Ukraine sent letters to the UN and the IAEA demanding that a security mission be sent to Zaporizhzhya.

On 11 August, the UN Security Council met in New York to discuss the situation at the Zaporizhzhya NPP. The meeting was convened at Russia's request because of shelling of the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant, allegedly by the Ukrainian military.

The Ukrainian representative called for demilitarization of the plant for the visit of the IAEA mission, but Russian permanent representative did not support this proposal.

