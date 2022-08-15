Today, enemy Ka-52 helicopter was shot down in Donetsk region - Air Force Command. VIDEO
On August 15, in the Donetsk region, around 8:00 a.m., a unit of the Air Force’s anti-aircraft missile forces destroyed another Ka-52 helicopter of the Russian occupation forces.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
As noted, this is already the third Ka-52 of the Russian Air Force, landed by the Defense Forces in two days.
