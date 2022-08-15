ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11272 visitors online
News Video War
18 984 35

Today, enemy Ka-52 helicopter was shot down in Donetsk region - Air Force Command. VIDEO

On August 15, in the Donetsk region, around 8:00 a.m., a unit of the Air Force’s anti-aircraft missile forces destroyed another Ka-52 helicopter of the Russian occupation forces.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, this is already the third Ka-52 of the Russian Air Force, landed by the Defense Forces in two days.

Read more: On Saturday and Sunday, 2 enemy Ka-52 helicopters were destroyed, - United Forces Group

Author: 

Russian Army (9346) elimination (5284) helicopter_ (278)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 