Kamikaze drone destroyed communication tower of occupiers in Belgorod region. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a communication tower in the Belgorod region of Russia.
As reported by Censor.NET, Ukrainian fighters published a video of the successful attack on social networks. During the attack on the telecommunications tower, the soldiers used a kamikaze drone.
