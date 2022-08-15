ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11272 visitors online
News Video War
36 458 84

Kamikaze drone destroyed communication tower of occupiers in Belgorod region. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a communication tower in the Belgorod region of Russia.

As reported by Censor.NET, Ukrainian fighters published a video of the successful attack on social networks. During the attack on the telecommunications tower, the soldiers used a kamikaze drone.

Watch more: Combat UAV of AFU liquidated Russian occupier. VIDEO

Author: 

Russia (12092) communication (25) elimination (5284) communications (4)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 