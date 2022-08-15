ENG
"Only together we can protect independence of our states": Zelensky congratulated Poland on Day of Polish Army in Polish. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Poland on the Day of the Polish Army in Polish.

The relevant video appeal was published in Zelensky's Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Our nations have come a long way and finally reached the largest agreement in history on the main issue for Ukrainians and Poles. This is a question of freedom. Only together can we protect the independence of our states - for generations to come.

I sincerely congratulate you on the Day of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Poland! And from the bottom of my heart I wish one thing - the fastest possible victory.

Glory to Poland! Glory to Ukraine!" says the greeting.

